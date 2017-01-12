FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Surfstitch Group announces cessation of contractual relationship with Streamline Retail Pty Ltd
January 12, 2017 / 11:10 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Surfstitch Group announces cessation of contractual relationship with Streamline Retail Pty Ltd

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Surfstitch Group Ltd

* Cessation of contractual relationship with streamline retail pty limited

* Lawyers for streamline have indicated that streamline asserts certain rights and obligations relating to prior contractual relationship between parties

* Rights and obligations, including ownership and control of certain intellectual property rights, are disputed

* Disputed rights have not, as yet, been clearly identified by streamline and no specification has been provided as to ownership or extent of disputed rights

* Possible scope and impact of dispute upon company are currently unclear Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

