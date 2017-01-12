FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-HomeStreet expects FY earnings for 2016 to be between $57.6 mln-$58.2 mln
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Phoenix aftermath
Trump unshackled
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Politics
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
U.S.
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 12, 2017 / 11:12 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-HomeStreet expects FY earnings for 2016 to be between $57.6 mln-$58.2 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 12 (Reuters) - HomeStreet Inc :

* HomeStreet announces preliminary year-end and fourth quarter 2016 results and proposed settlement of securities and exchange commission investigation

* HomeStreet Inc - expects full year earnings for 2016 to be between $57.6 million and $58.2 million

* HomeStreet Inc - q4 results were significantly affected by market changes adversely impacting our mortgage banking business

* HomeStreet Inc says commercial and consumer banking segment net income for 2016 is expected to be approximately $30.8 million

* HomeStreet- Unexpected, sustained increase in interest rates resulted in asymmetrical changes in valuation between hedging derivatives, servicing valuations

* Sees full year earnings per share between $2.34 and $2.36 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.