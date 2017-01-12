BRIEF-HomeStreet expects FY earnings for 2016 to be between $57.6 mln-$58.2 mln

Jan 12 (Reuters) - HomeStreet Inc :

* HomeStreet announces preliminary year-end and fourth quarter 2016 results and proposed settlement of securities and exchange commission investigation

* HomeStreet Inc - expects full year earnings for 2016 to be between $57.6 million and $58.2 million

* HomeStreet Inc - q4 results were significantly affected by market changes adversely impacting our mortgage banking business

* HomeStreet Inc says commercial and consumer banking segment net income for 2016 is expected to be approximately $30.8 million

* HomeStreet- Unexpected, sustained increase in interest rates resulted in asymmetrical changes in valuation between hedging derivatives, servicing valuations

* Sees full year earnings per share between $2.34 and $2.36