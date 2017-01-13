FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-E For L Aim Pcl clarifies on allegations of late payment
January 13, 2017 / 4:14 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-E For L Aim Pcl clarifies on allegations of late payment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 13 (Reuters) - E For L Aim Pcl

* clarification on allegations of late payment

* allegations per announcement seems to discredit and creditability of EFORL

* confirms that EFORL has never made any default payment with other creditors

* Eforl has been notified by Solaris that Solaris is unable to proceed our repayment to redeem BE

* ccording to Solaris Asset Management , co is unable to make repayment of bill of exchange (be) of 200 million baht on 12 Jan/maturity date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

