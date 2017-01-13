FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Asr Nederland repurchases 3,000,000 of its shares
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 13, 2017 / 6:25 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Asr Nederland repurchases 3,000,000 of its shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Asr Nederland NV :

* Repurchases 3,000,000 of its shares

* NLFI (NL financial investments), which is acting on behalf of Dutch State, sold 20,400,000 shares in co at price of 22.15 euros ($23.53) per share

* Will not receive any proceeds of sale

* Transaction means that NLFI's interest in co will decrease from 63.7 pct to 50.1 pct of the total outstanding share capital

* NLFI has agreed with joint bookrunners, that remaining shares in co held by NLFI will be subject to lock-up period of 90 calendar days after settlement of transaction Source text: bit.ly/2j6WjYy Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9415 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.