BRIEF-Asr Nederland repurchases 3,000,000 of its shares

Asr Nederland NV :

* Repurchases 3,000,000 of its shares

* NLFI (NL financial investments), which is acting on behalf of Dutch State, sold 20,400,000 shares in co at price of 22.15 euros ($23.53) per share

* Will not receive any proceeds of sale

* Transaction means that NLFI's interest in co will decrease from 63.7 pct to 50.1 pct of the total outstanding share capital

* NLFI has agreed with joint bookrunners, that remaining shares in co held by NLFI will be subject to lock-up period of 90 calendar days after settlement of transaction ($1 = 0.9415 euros)