7 months ago
BRIEF-Pub group Mitchells & Butlers says festive trading strong across brands
#Beverages - Brewers
January 13, 2017 / 7:15 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Pub group Mitchells & Butlers says festive trading strong across brands

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Mitchells & Butlers Plc :

* First quarter trading update

* Trading statement covering 15 weeks ended 7 January 2017.

* Trading over festive period was particularly strong across all brands, with like-for-like sales growth of 4.7 pct for four weeks to 7 January 2017.

* Total sales have increased by 2.3 pct in year-to-date.

* As previously advised, increased cost pressure is expected to lead to margins being lower than last year.

* We have opened 1 new site and completed 69 conversions and remodels in financial year to date

* We expect to complete around 300 remodels and conversions in full year. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

