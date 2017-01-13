BRIEF-Fountaine Pajot order book at end of Dec up 21.7 pct

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Fountaine Pajot SA :

* Order book amounted to 56.6 million euros ($60.14 million) at end of Dec 2016, up by 21.7 pct compared to same period last year: 19.1 million euros invoices and 37.5 million euros of orders to be delivered

* Launches new strategic plan Sail & Power 2020

* Sail & Power 2020 plan relies on an investment plan of 26 million euros, of which more than of 15 million euros will be devoted to boats

* Anticipates significant growth in 2016/2017