7 months ago
BRIEF-Fountaine Pajot order book at end of Dec up 21.7 pct
January 13, 2017 / 7:15 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Fountaine Pajot order book at end of Dec up 21.7 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Fountaine Pajot SA :

* Order book amounted to 56.6 million euros ($60.14 million) at end of Dec 2016, up by 21.7 pct compared to same period last year: 19.1 million euros invoices and 37.5 million euros of orders to be delivered

* Launches new strategic plan Sail & Power 2020

* Sail & Power 2020 plan relies on an investment plan of 26 million euros, of which more than of 15 million euros will be devoted to boats

* Anticipates significant growth in 2016/2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9411 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

