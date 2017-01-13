BRIEF-Fresenius Medical Care: U.S. court grants temporary restraining order

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA :

* U.S. court has granted a temporary restraining order (TRO) requested by dialysis patients citizens, Fresenius Medical Care, Davita, and US Renal, with the support of the American kidney foundation

* TRO will remain effective until the earlier of January 26, 2017 or the date the court is able to conclude further proceedings and rule on the plaintiffs' motion for a preliminary injunction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)