Jan 13 (Reuters) - Asiamedic Ltd :

* Responds to SGX-ST query on unsual trading activity

* Company is reviewing several capital expenditure plans including possible relocation of clinics and upgrading of medical equipment

* Company has received expressions of interest regarding a potential commercial opportunity

* No definitive agreement has been entered into

* Responds to SGX-ST query on unsual trading activity