Jan 13 (Reuters) - Skjern Bank A/S :

* Sees FY core earnings before impairment and market value adjustments of 120 million-125 million Danish crowns ($17.2 million-$17.9 million)

* Expects 2016 pre-tax profit of 100 million-105 million crowns Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9931 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)