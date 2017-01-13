FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Assured Guaranty Corp requests that Moody's no longer rate AGC
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 13, 2017 / 11:11 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Assured Guaranty Corp requests that Moody's no longer rate AGC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Assured Guaranty Ltd -

* Requests that Moody's no longer rate AGC

* Requested that Moody's Investors Service, Inc. (Moody's) withdraw AGC's financial strength rating

* Assured Guaranty says Moody's assigned AGC's current rating in Jan 2013 and since then rating has failed to keep pace with substantial strengthening of AGC

* Assured Guaranty says believes Moody's A3 rating does not accurately describe AGC's current strong and growing financial strength

* Assured Guaranty Corp says has arranged for S&P to assign AGC's AA (stable) rating to certain agc-insured bonds not previously rated by S&P Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.