BRIEF-US Foods Holding sees net sales for 52-week period ended Dec. 31, 2016 to be about $23 bln

Jan 13 (Reuters) - US Foods Holding Corp -

* US Foods Holding Corp says net sales for 52-week period ended December 31, 2016 are expected to be approximately $23.0 billion

* Total case volume is expected to increase approximately by 2.9% in fiscal 2016

* Says net income for fiscal 2016 is expected to be between $203 million and $213 million

* Total case volume is expected to increase approximately 4.1% in fiscal 2016 Q4

* Fy2016 revenue view $22.94 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

