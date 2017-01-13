FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-US Foods Holding sees net sales for 52-week period ended Dec. 31, 2016 to be about $23 bln
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 13, 2017 / 11:30 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-US Foods Holding sees net sales for 52-week period ended Dec. 31, 2016 to be about $23 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 13 (Reuters) - US Foods Holding Corp -

* US Foods Holding Corp says net sales for 52-week period ended December 31, 2016 are expected to be approximately $23.0 billion

* Total case volume is expected to increase approximately by 2.9% in fiscal 2016

* Says net income for fiscal 2016 is expected to be between $203 million and $213 million

* Total case volume is expected to increase approximately 4.1% in fiscal 2016 Q4

* Fy2016 revenue view $22.94 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 revenue view $22.94 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text: [bit.ly/2jf4wMm] Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.