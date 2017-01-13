BRIEF-UMS announces cost cuts, personnel reduction

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Unified Messaging Systems ASA :

* Will adjust its strategy and increase focus and resources to sales activities.

* wSays will cut development costs, both with regards to consultants and employees

* Says other positions will also be affected.

* Total reduction in employee- and consultancy costs is estimated to minimum 15 million Norwegian crowns ($1.8 million) annually, with full effect from Q3 2017 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4980 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)