FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Bank of America reports Q4 EPS of $0.40
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
January 13, 2017 / 11:55 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Bank of America reports Q4 EPS of $0.40

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Bank Of America Corp

* Bank of America reports Q4-16 net income of $4.7 billion, EPS of $0.40

* Qtrly noninterest expense declined 6%, or $849 million, to $13.2 billion

* increases planned common stock repurchases for first-half 2017 by $1.8 billion to $4.3 billion

* Qtrly non-interest income decreased 2% to $9.7 billion from $9.9 billion

* Qtrly provision for credit losses declined to $774 million from $810 million

* Qtrly revenue, net of interest expense, increased 2% to $20.0 billion from $19.6 billion

* Qtrly net charge-off ratio decreased to 0.39% from 0.40% in Q3-16

* Qtrly total net charge-offs declined to $880 million from $888 million in Q3-16

* Q4 estimated CET1 ratio (Basel 3 standardized, fully phased-in) 11.5 percent versus 11.8 percent in Q3

* Qtrly net interest income (NII) increased 6% to $10.3 billion

* "expect to see a significant increase in net interest income in the first quarter of 2017"

* Bank of America CEO Moynihan says "we are lending more and seeing historically low charge-offs"

* "recent rise in interest rates came too late to impact fourth-quarter results"

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.38, revenue view $20.85 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source (bit.ly/2jLKiuQ) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.