BRIEF-Bank of America reports Q4 EPS of $0.40

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Bank Of America Corp

* Bank of America reports Q4-16 net income of $4.7 billion, EPS of $0.40

* Qtrly noninterest expense declined 6%, or $849 million, to $13.2 billion

* increases planned common stock repurchases for first-half 2017 by $1.8 billion to $4.3 billion

* Qtrly non-interest income decreased 2% to $9.7 billion from $9.9 billion

* Qtrly provision for credit losses declined to $774 million from $810 million

* Qtrly revenue, net of interest expense, increased 2% to $20.0 billion from $19.6 billion

* Qtrly net charge-off ratio decreased to 0.39% from 0.40% in Q3-16

* Qtrly total net charge-offs declined to $880 million from $888 million in Q3-16

* Q4 estimated CET1 ratio (Basel 3 standardized, fully phased-in) 11.5 percent versus 11.8 percent in Q3

* Qtrly net interest income (NII) increased 6% to $10.3 billion

* "expect to see a significant increase in net interest income in the first quarter of 2017"

* Bank of America CEO Moynihan says "we are lending more and seeing historically low charge-offs"

* "recent rise in interest rates came too late to impact fourth-quarter results"

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.38, revenue view $20.85 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source (bit.ly/2jLKiuQ) Further company coverage: