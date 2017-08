Jan 13 (Reuters) - ENL Commercial Ltd :

* Says subsidiary, Commercial Investment Property Fund Ltd (CIPF), raised 560 million rupees on mauritian bond capital market through private placement

* Says proceeds of bond issue were used to repay existing bank debts within ENL Commercial Group, thus optimising its funding structure