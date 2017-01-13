BRIEF-ENM Holdings appoints David Charles Parker as chief exec officer

Jan 13 (Reuters) - ENM Holdings Ltd :

* David Charles Parker has been appointed as an executive director of company

* Derek Wai Choi Leung has been re-designated from an executive director of company to a non-executive director

* Derek Wai Choi Leung has resigned as acting chief executive officer

* David Charles Parker has been appointed as chief executive officer

* Derek Wai Choi Leung has been appointed as non-executive chairman of board of company