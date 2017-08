Jan 13 (Reuters) - HKScan Oyj :

* Lowers its operating profit outlook

* Estimates 2016 comparable operating profit (EBIT) will remain at 12 million - 14 million euros ($12.8 million - ($14.9 million) mainly due to weakened profitability of market area Sweden

