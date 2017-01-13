FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Panera Bread menu is now 100 pct clean
January 13, 2017 / 12:20 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Panera Bread menu is now 100 pct clean

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Panera Bread Co :

* Panera - entire U.S. Food menu, panera at home products are now free from all artificial flavors, preservatives, sweeteners, colors from artificial sources

* Panera Bread-entire U.S. food menu,portfolio of Panera at home products free from artificial flavors, preservatives, sweeteners, artificial colors

* Says many of additives removed - notably FD&C colors, sodium benzoate, sodium nitrite and sodium phosphate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

