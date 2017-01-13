FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-HC International says to acquire entire issued share capital of Huijia Yuantian
January 13, 2017 / 2:46 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-HC International says to acquire entire issued share capital of Huijia Yuantian

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 13 (Reuters) - HC International Inc :

* Discloseable transaction in relation to acquisition of entire issued share capital of Huijia Yuantian Limited involving issue of convertible bonds

* Company and vendor guarantors entered into sale and purchase agreement

* Deal for an aggregate consideration of HK$409.1 million

* Hao, Hong Rui, Chance Technology and Vanguard Technology agreed to sell sale shares, representing entire issued share capital of Huijia Yuantian Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

