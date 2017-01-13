BRIEF-Sunac China says Tianjin Jiarui to acquire equity interest in Leshi Internet, Leshi Pictures and Leshi Zhixin for RMB15.04 bln

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Sunac China Holdings Ltd :

* Major transaction in relation to investment in target shares of Leshi Internet, Leshi Pictures and Leshi Zhixin

* Tianjin Jiarui entered into Leshi Internet SP agreement with Jia Yueting

* Jia conditionally to sell, and Tianjin Jiarui to acquire, 8.61% equity interest in Leshi Internet at consideration of RMB6.04 billion

* Consideration per share payable by Tianjin Jiarui for Leshi Internet interest is RMB35.39

* Tianjin Jiarui entered into Leshi Pictures SP agreement with Leshi Holding Jia

* Leshi Holding agreed to sell and Tianjin Jiaru agreed to acquire 15% equity interest in Leshi Pictures for RMB1.05 billion

* Tianjin Jiarui entered into Leshi Zhixin SP agreements and Leshi Zhixin capital increase agreement with Leshi Internet, Xinle Asset,Jia and Leshi Zhixin

* Tianjin Jiarui to acquire in aggregate 33.4959% equity interest in Leshi Zhixin upon completion of capital increase at RMB7.95 billion

* New board of Leshi Pictures shall comprise seven directors

* Upon completion of investment, Tianjin Jiarui to hold 8.61% interest in Leshi Internet, 15% in Leshi Pictures and 33.4959% in Leshi Zhixin

* Jia Yueting is the founder of target companies Leshi Internet, Leshi Pictures and/or Leshi Zhixin Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [1918.HK,300104.SZ]