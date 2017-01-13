FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Sunac China says Tianjin Jiarui to acquire equity interest in Leshi Internet, Leshi Pictures and Leshi Zhixin for RMB15.04 bln
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
January 13, 2017 / 12:55 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Sunac China says Tianjin Jiarui to acquire equity interest in Leshi Internet, Leshi Pictures and Leshi Zhixin for RMB15.04 bln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Sunac China Holdings Ltd :

* Major transaction in relation to investment in target shares of Leshi Internet, Leshi Pictures and Leshi Zhixin

* Tianjin Jiarui entered into Leshi Internet SP agreement with Jia Yueting

* Jia conditionally to sell, and Tianjin Jiarui to acquire, 8.61% equity interest in Leshi Internet at consideration of RMB6.04 billion

* Consideration per share payable by Tianjin Jiarui for Leshi Internet interest is RMB35.39

* Tianjin Jiarui entered into Leshi Pictures SP agreement with Leshi Holding Jia

* Leshi Holding agreed to sell and Tianjin Jiaru agreed to acquire 15% equity interest in Leshi Pictures for RMB1.05 billion

* Tianjin Jiarui entered into Leshi Zhixin SP agreements and Leshi Zhixin capital increase agreement with Leshi Internet, Xinle Asset,Jia and Leshi Zhixin

* Tianjin Jiarui to acquire in aggregate 33.4959% equity interest in Leshi Zhixin upon completion of capital increase at RMB7.95 billion

* New board of Leshi Pictures shall comprise seven directors

* Upon completion of investment, Tianjin Jiarui to hold 8.61% interest in Leshi Internet, 15% in Leshi Pictures and 33.4959% in Leshi Zhixin

* Jia Yueting is the founder of target companies Leshi Internet, Leshi Pictures and/or Leshi Zhixin Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [1918.HK,300104.SZ]

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.