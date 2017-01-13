FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
January 13, 2017 / 1:15 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Vail Resorts reports certain ski season metrics for the season-to-date period ended Jan. 8, 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Vail Resorts Inc -

* Vail Resorts reports certain ski season metrics for the season-to-date period ended January 8, 2017

* Season-To-Date total lift ticket revenue at company's North American Mountain Resorts was up 4.3% compared to prior year

* Says retail/rental revenue for North American resort store locations was down 2.0% compared to prior year season-to-date period

* Season-To-Date ski school revenue was up 1.5% and dining revenue was down 6.4% compared to prior year season-to-date period

* Expect to achieve full year performance within resort reported ebitda guidance range issued on December 9, 2016

* Season-To-Date total skier visits for North American mountain resorts were down 13.2% compared to prior year season-to-date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

