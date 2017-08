Jan 13 (Reuters) - Golden Meditech Holdings Ltd :

* Announces cash offer by Magnum Opus 3 International to acquire all of issued shares, all outstanding convertible notes of co

* Offer HK$1.25 in cash for each share

* Offer of HK$880,681.82 in cash for every US$100,000 face value of the convertible notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: