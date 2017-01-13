FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Prologis strengthens relationship with Allianz in a transaction valued at EUR571 mln
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
January 13, 2017 / 2:26 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Prologis strengthens relationship with Allianz in a transaction valued at EUR571 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Prologis Inc -

* Prologis consolidates two European funds and strengthens relationship with Allianz in a transaction valued at EUR571 million

* ELV1 has acquired an additional asset from Prologis and Allianz has purchased Prologis' 15 percent stake in ELV1

* Prologis will also receive net cash proceeds of approximately EUR 183 million.

* With addition of Allianz, fund will have approximately 40 investors, including prologis.

* Consolidation of its Europe logistics venture 1 with its Prologis targeted Europe logistics fund Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.