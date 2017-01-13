BRIEF-Prologis strengthens relationship with Allianz in a transaction valued at EUR571 mln

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Prologis Inc -

* Prologis consolidates two European funds and strengthens relationship with Allianz in a transaction valued at EUR571 million

* ELV1 has acquired an additional asset from Prologis and Allianz has purchased Prologis' 15 percent stake in ELV1

* Prologis will also receive net cash proceeds of approximately EUR 183 million.

* With addition of Allianz, fund will have approximately 40 investors, including prologis.

* Consolidation of its Europe logistics venture 1 with its Prologis targeted Europe logistics fund