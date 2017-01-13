FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-Silence Therapeutics Plc reports 9.21 percent stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc as of Jan 3 - SEC filing
January 13, 2017 / 2:30 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Silence Therapeutics Plc reports 9.21 percent stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc as of Jan 3 - SEC filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Silence Therapeutics Plc reports 9.21 percent stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc as of Jan 3 - SEC filing

* Silence Therapeutics says acquired Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals' common stock in order to facilitate discussions regarding possible transaction

* Silence Therapeutics says transaction could include, but not limited to, product licensing, research and development collaboration, technology sharing or potential corporate transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

