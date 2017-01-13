FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-NRF says 2016 holiday retail sales rose 4 pct to $658.3 bln
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 13, 2017 / 3:21 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-NRF says 2016 holiday retail sales rose 4 pct to $658.3 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 13 (Reuters) - National Retail Federation

* Holiday retail sales during November and December increased 4 percent over 2015 to $658.3 billion

* December sales were up 0.2 percent seasonally adjusted from November and 3.2 percent unadjusted year-over-year

* Expect e-commerce sales during holiday season to be on par with recent qtrly releases showing 16 percent growth

* "retail industry overall had a solid holiday season"

* economy was clearly stronger in the fall, consumers were more active during holiday season compared to earlier this year Source (bit.ly/2jf8W6q)

