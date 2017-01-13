BRIEF-Forterra shareholder to place 10 pct stake in firm -bookrunner

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Bookrunner:

* Placing of shares in Forterra Plc

* LSF9 Concrete II Ltd, has agreed to sell approximately 20 million ordinary shares in company

* Placing via an accelerated bookbuild through Peel Hunt and Numis Securities Ltd

* Placing shares represent approximately 10 pct of company's issued share capital

* Proceeds of placing are payable in cash and will be settled on a T+5 basis, and closing of placing is expected to occur on or about Jan. 13, 2017

* Forterra will not receive any proceeds from placing