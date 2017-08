Jan 13 (Reuters) - Fonciere des Regions SA :

* Announces the successful outcome of its capital increase without shareholders' preferential subscription rights and with a priority subscription period granted to existing shareholders, launched on Jan. 10 for up to  348 million, and increased to  400 million ($424.52 million) following the full exercise of the increase option announced on Jan. 10 Source text: bit.ly/2jfYg7e Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9422 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)