BRIEF-Sports Direct says RPC to lead review of working practices

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Sports Direct International Plc :

* Has decided, following careful reconsideration of all options, that '360 review' of corporate governance announced on Sept. 6, 2016 and Sept. 20, 2016 will be led by RPC

* Decision has been taken in light of recent frustrations over delays in appointing an independent party other than RPC to lead the review

* As previously stated, an external evaluation of board is planned for later this financial year