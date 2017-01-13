FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-U.S. FDA extends review period for Baricitinib, an investigational rheumatoid arthritis treatment
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
January 13, 2017 / 9:57 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-U.S. FDA extends review period for Baricitinib, an investigational rheumatoid arthritis treatment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Incyte Corp

* U.S. FDA extends review period for baricitinib, an investigational rheumatoid arthritis treatment

* Incyte Corp says delay does not affect Lilly's previously-issued financial guidance for 2017

* Incyte - FDA extended action date to allow time to review additional data analyses recently submitted by Lilly in response to FDA's information requests

* Incyte- Submission of additional information was determined by FDA to constitute major amendment to NDA, resulting in extension of PDUFA date by 3 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

