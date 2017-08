Jan 13 (Reuters) - Foundation Building Materials:

* Foundation building materials files for IPO of up to $100 million - sec filing

* Foundation building materials inc says intend to apply to list common stock on the New York stock exchange under the symbol "FBM"

* Foundation building materials - Deutsche Bank Securities, Barclays, and RBC Capital Markets are underwriters to the IPO Source text (bit.ly/2itKSM1)