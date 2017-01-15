FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-USP Group updates on investment in SG Support Services Pte Ltd
January 15, 2017 / 7:30 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-USP Group updates on investment in SG Support Services Pte Ltd

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Usp Group Ltd

* Update to investment in SG Support Services Pte Ltd

* Refers to announcement where co disclosed that major shareholder of SG Support Services Pte Ltd filed for a winding up of SGSS

* Court has approved action on 13 Jan 2017 despite protest of both USP Industrial Pte Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of co and Li Hua

* USPI will be appealing against decision

* Pending outcome of appeal, as a matter of prudence, company is making a provision on investment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

