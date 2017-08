BRIEF-Fitch says rising risks for Australian banks turn 2017 outlook negative

Jan 16 (Reuters) -

* Fitch: rising risks for Australian banks turn 2017 outlook negative

* Fitch on Australian banks - change in sector outlook reflects increase in macroeconomic risks, pressure on profit growth

* Fitch - rating outlook for Australian banks remains stable

* Fitch - a worse-than-expected slowdown in China's growth would negatively impact Australia's economy given countries' strong economic ties

* Fitch on Australian banks - expects improvements in cost management to be offset by increased investment in technology Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom)