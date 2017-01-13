FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-Takata reaches settlement agreement with U.S. Department of justice
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
January 13, 2017

BRIEF-Takata reaches settlement agreement with U.S. Department of justice

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Takata Corp

* Takata reaches settlement agreement with u.s. Department of justice

* Takata corp - settlement fully resolves doj investigation into takata, all subsidiaries, affiliates, including takata's u.s. Subsidiary, tk holdings

* Takata -co also agreed to enhance its corporate compliance program and appoint an independent monitor, who will report to doj for a period of 3 years

* Says "takata deeply regrets circumstances that have led to this situation and remains fully committed to being part of solution" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

