7 months ago
January 13, 2017 / 9:21 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-FMC Technologies, Technip Eurocash SNC entered into new $2.5 bln senior unsecured revolving credit facility agreement - on Jan. 12

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Fmc Technologies Inc :

* Fmc technologies - on jan 12 co and technip eurocash snc entered into a new $2.5 billion senior unsecured revolving credit facility agreement - sec filing

* Fmc technologies - subject to certain conditions, facility agreement be increased to a maximum amount of $3.0 billion

* Fmc technologies - facility agreement will replace co's existing $2.0 billion revolving credit agreement

* Fmc technologies inc-facility agreement will also replace technip eurocash snc's existing eur 1.0 billion multicurrency revolving facility agreement Source text (bit.ly/2ilIMz8) Further company coverage:

