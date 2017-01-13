FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Total Energy Services announces intention to purchase common shares of Savanna Energy services Corp. on the TSX
January 13, 2017 / 9:31 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Total Energy Services announces intention to purchase common shares of Savanna Energy services Corp. on the TSX

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Total Energy Services Inc :

* Total Energy Services Inc. announces intention to purchase common shares of Savanna Energy Services Corp. On the TSX

* Total energy services inc says purchases of savanna shares may occur from time to time during period commencing on January 16, 2017

* Total Energy Services-number of Savanna shares that may be acquired by total or any of its affiliates is limited to 5% of outstanding savanna shares

* Expiry time for total's offer to acquire all of Savanna shares is 11:59 p.m. (pacific time) on march 24, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

