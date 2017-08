Jan 16 (Reuters) - Duet Group :

* Duet board recommend CKI consortium acquisition proposal-due.ax

* Proposed acquisition consideration payable by consortium of up to $3.00 per stapled security

* Duet securityholders will receive total cash proceeds of $3.03 per stapled security

* Duet signed scheme implementation agreement with consortium comprising Cheung Kong Infrastructure, Cheung Kong Property Holdings & Power Assets Holdings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: