7 months ago
BRIEF-Auto Italia updates on court order served by Sum Mun Kid Federick
January 16, 2017 / 1:30 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Auto Italia updates on court order served by Sum Mun Kid Federick

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Auto Italia Holdings Ltd

* On 13 january 2017, an ex parte interim injunction court order was served on company by sum mun kid federick

* Co has instructed legal counsel to contest order and handle all other legal issues arising with mr sum in connection with dispute

* Dispute arose between sum and company over sales contracts of 2 ferrari vehicles purportedly ordered by sum with company

* Given that litigation process is at early stage, co considers that it is not practical to assess its potential impact on co at moment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

