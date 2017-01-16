FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Moody's and ICRA say Indian economy to remain strong in 2017, despite short-term impact of demonetization
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 16, 2017 / 2:21 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Moody's and ICRA say Indian economy to remain strong in 2017, despite short-term impact of demonetization

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 16 (Reuters) -

* Moody's and ICRA: Indian economy to remain strong in 2017, despite short-term impact of demonetization

* Moody's - believes that Indian government will likely achieve its fiscal deficit target of 3.5% of gdp for current fiscal year ending 31 march 2017

* Moody's - India to remain one of fastest growing economies globally in 2017,although GDP growth to moderate in H1 as economy adjusts post demonetization

* Moody's - ICRA expects India's growth of gross value added at basic prices to remain healthy in 2017

* Moody's - Indian government will likely remain committed to achieving its fiscal deficit target of 3.5% of GDP for the fiscal year ending 31 March 2017

* Moody's on Indian economy - on the issue of average CPI inflation, ICRA says that the rate will soften to 4.5% in 2017 from 4.9% in 2016

* Moody's - ICRA says focus on digital transactions, introduction of a goods and services tax will likely reduce competitiveness of unorganised sector

* Moody's - ICRA anticipates a relatively healthier expansion of the organised sectors in 2017, at the cost of the unorganised sectors Source text - bit.ly/2ivXlvf (Bengaluru Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.