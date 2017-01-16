BRIEF-Veritas Investments updates on unit

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Veritas Investments Ltd
* over Christmas / new year period, veritas received a number of approaches from potential purchasers of Nosh.
* ANZ has agreed to extend date for veritas' delivery of a proposal for nosh to 31 january 2017.
* Is currently in discussions with several parties in relation to a potential sale of nosh
* Veritas does not accept that termination, and parties are in dispute over matter
* franchisee of nosh constellation drive store indicated its intention to operate independently of Nosh brand
* Franchisee of Nosh constellation drive store has purported to terminate its franchise agreement