Jan 16 (Reuters) - TargetEveryOne AB (publ) :

* Sees Q4 2016 EBITDA at 1 million Swedish crowns ($110,000)

* Previously published forecast for EBITDA of 15 million crowns for FY 2017 remains unchanged Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.9323 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)