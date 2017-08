Jan 16 (Reuters) - Zhongsheng Group Holdings Ltd

* Expected that group will record a substantial increase in consolidated profit for year ended 31 december 2016

* Profit attributable to owners of parent for year ended 31 december 2016 will be not less than 350% of same for corresponding period of last year

* Expected result due to further demonstration of advantages on brand portfolio and regional location Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: