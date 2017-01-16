FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
January 16, 2017 / 7:07 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-DDM provides business update on contemplated issue of senior secured bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 16 (Reuters) - DDM Holding AG :

* Provides business update in connection to contemplated issue of senior secured bond

* Says net collections during Q4 2016 were in line with previous quarter

* Says EBIT margin continues to be well above guided financial target of exceeding 50 percent

* Cash EBITDA for Q4 2016 decreased slightly compared to previous quarter

* Says there is continued favourable outlook for supply of debt portfolios in existing markets, as well as plenty of opportunities in potential new markets

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

