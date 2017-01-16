FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ericsson says Frykhammar appointed advisor to new CEO
January 16, 2017 / 7:46 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Ericsson says Frykhammar appointed advisor to new CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Telefonaktiebolaget Lm Ericsson :

* Ericsson says Borje Ekholm takes office as president and CEO today, as previously announced

* Jan Frykhammar, who has temporarily held the position as President and CEO, remains a member of the Executive Leadership Team and is appointed Executive Vice President and Advisor to the CEO

* Jan Frykhammar will support Börje Ekholm during a transition period and will focus on corporate governance and efficiency

* Carl Mellander remains acting Chief Financial Officer and a member of the Executive Leadership Team

* Magnus Mandersson remains Executive Vice President, Advisor to the CEO, focusing on customer relationships, and a member of the Executive Leadership Team. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

