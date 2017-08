Jan 16 (Reuters) - Columbus A/S :

* Upgrades earnings expectations for 2016

* Upgrades expectations to EBITDA (before share-based payment) for 2016 from 124 million Danish crowns ($17.7 million) to 144 million crowns

* Other announced expectations for 2016 are maintained

