7 months ago
BRIEF-Foschini Group says Christmas trading was above expectations
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 16, 2017 / 9:22 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Foschini Group says Christmas trading was above expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Foschini Group Ltd

* TFG group sales for 9 months to 24 December 2016 increased by 14.5 pct

* Christmas trading was above expectation with TFG group sales growth for December of 14.6 pct

* Growth for TFG International was 47.9 pct in GBP and growth for TFG Africa was 11.5 pct with same store growth of 5.6 pct.

* Says TFG International continues to perform in line with management's expectation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

