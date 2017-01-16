FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 16, 2017 / 10:22 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Raminfo signs MoU with eGram Society of Gujarat state

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Raminfo Ltd

* MoU is for delivery of B2C services as part of the citizen service delivery initiatives implemented by the state government.

* Says has signed a memorandum of understanding with Egram Society of Gujarat state Source text: [Raminfo Ltd has informed BSE that RAMINFO Limited has signed a Memorandum Of Understanding with eGram Society of Gujarat State in the 'Vibrant Gujarat' event held on Jan 12, 2017. This MOU is for delivery of B2C services as part of the citizen service delivery initiatives implemented by the state government] Further company coverage:

