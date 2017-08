Jan 16 (Reuters) - Stemlife Bhd :

* Received the press notice from Maybank Investment Bank Berhad on behalf the offeror

* Maybank notifies there will be no revision to the offer pirce of 0.575 RGT for each offer share

* Offeror is Cordlife Group Limited