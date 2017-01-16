FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-TCI Industries issues 13,709, 0% non-convertible redeemable preference shares
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 16, 2017 / 12:22 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-TCI Industries issues 13,709, 0% non-convertible redeemable preference shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 16 (Reuters) - TCI Industries Ltd

* TCI Industries says issued and allotted 13,709, 0% non-convertible redeemable preference shares Source text [TCI Industries Ltd has informed BSE that pursuant to the Members approval accorded in their Annual General Meeting held on August 02, 2016, the Share Allotment Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on January 16, 2017 has issued and allotted 13,709, 0% Non-Convertible Redeemable Preference Shares (NCRPS) of Face Value of Rs. 100/- (Rupees Hundred only) each at a premium of Rs. 300/- (Rupees Three Hundred only) each to the Promoter Group Companies] Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.