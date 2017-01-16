BRIEF-TCI Industries issues 13,709, 0% non-convertible redeemable preference shares

Jan 16 (Reuters) - TCI Industries Ltd

* TCI Industries says issued and allotted 13,709, 0% non-convertible redeemable preference shares Source text [TCI Industries Ltd has informed BSE that pursuant to the Members approval accorded in their Annual General Meeting held on August 02, 2016, the Share Allotment Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on January 16, 2017 has issued and allotted 13,709, 0% Non-Convertible Redeemable Preference Shares (NCRPS) of Face Value of Rs. 100/- (Rupees Hundred only) each at a premium of Rs. 300/- (Rupees Three Hundred only) each to the Promoter Group Companies]