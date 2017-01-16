FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Phumelela Gaming looks to raise 289 mln rand via rights offer
January 16, 2017 / 12:37 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Phumelela Gaming looks to raise 289 mln rand via rights offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Phumelela Gaming & Leisure Ltd :

* Further announcement relating to the fully committed renounceable Phumelela rights offer

* Certain employees of Phumelela are now entitled to participate in rights offer

* Has now applied to list an additional 271,005 rights offer shares and an additional 271,005 letters of allocation

* Maximum number of rights offer shares to be listed and letters of allocation will increase from 16,331,225 to 16,602,230

* Amount Phumelela proposes to raise in respect of rights offer will increase by approximately R5 million to R289 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

