7 months ago
BRIEF-Reliance Industries exec says current debt on Jio at 490 bln rupees
#Market News
January 16, 2017 / 1:17 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Reliance Industries exec says current debt on Jio at 490 bln rupees

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Reliance Industries Ltd :

* Reliance Industries exec says current debt on Jio is INR 490 billion

* Reliance Industries exec says by 2017-18 the company likely expects $3.5 billion incremental operating profit

* Reliance Industries exec says the petcoke gassification project will be completed by June

* Reliance Industries exec says refinery off gas cracker project will be completed by end of March

* Reliance industries exec says expect double digit demand growth in petroleum products

* Reliance Industries exec says co will not be able to start 1400 fuel outlets by March 31 2017

* Reliance Industries exec says focussed on organic growth in telecom for now

* Reliance Industries exec says will look at sustainibility of crude prices to make incremental investments in shale business in US Further company coverage:

