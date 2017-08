Jan 16 (Reuters) - Hao Tian Development Group Ltd :

* After trading hours on 16 January 2017, vendor, warrantor and purchaser entered into SP agreement

* Deal for HK$592.5 million

* Deal for 750 million shares, representing 75.00% of existing issued share capital of company

* Vendor is Tang JFT Co Ltd, warrantor is Tang Yiu Chi James, purchaser is unit

* "Company" is Clear Lift Holdings Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: